Claretian missionary Ronaldo Mazula poses next to a work by Spanish priest and fellow Claretian missionary Maximino Cerezo Barredo on 06 August 2020 at the Claretian congregation's community house in Batatais, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

A photo of a collaborative work by Spanish Claretian missionary Maximino Cerezo Barredo and Spanish-born Claretian missionary and former bishop Pere Casaldaliga in the Claretians' library in the city of Batatais, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

A 92-year-old Spanish-born retired Catholic bishop who is known as an exponent of liberation theology and a tireless defender of Brazil's indigenous people and the neediest has also cultivated the art of poetry, using it as a means to convey his message of faith, love and social justice.

A member of the Claretian congregation who is a native of Spain's Catalonia region but has lived in Brazil for more than a half century, Pere Casaldaliga has been in the news in recent days after being placed in intensive care at a hospital in Batatais, a small municipality in the interior of the southeastern state of Sao Paulo.