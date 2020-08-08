A 92-year-old Spanish-born retired Catholic bishop who is known as an exponent of liberation theology and a tireless defender of Brazil's indigenous people and the neediest has also cultivated the art of poetry, using it as a means to convey his message of faith, love and social justice.
A member of the Claretian congregation who is a native of Spain's Catalonia region but has lived in Brazil for more than a half century, Pere Casaldaliga has been in the news in recent days after being placed in intensive care at a hospital in Batatais, a small municipality in the interior of the southeastern state of Sao Paulo.