Hundreds of retirees demonstrate Friday, July 13, 2018, in front of Uruguay's Congress to demand an increase in their pensions larger than the additional 288 pesos ($9) a month proposed by the government. EFE-EPA/Fabiana Fourcade

Hundreds of retirees demonstrated Friday in front of Uruguay's Congress to demand an increase in their pensions larger than the additional 288 pesos ($9) a month proposed by the government.

The secretary general of Uruguay's National Association of Retiree and Pensioner Associations (ONAJPU), Daniel Baldassari, expressed his dissatisfaction with the government proposal, which was submitted to lawmakers on June 30.