People are doused with water during the 'Wattah-Wattah Festival' celebrated on Saint John the Baptist' Feast Day in San Juan City, east of Manila, Philippines, 24 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man is doused with water during the 'Wattah-Wattah Festival' celebrated on Saint John the Baptist' Feast Day in San Juan City, east of Manila, Philippines, 24 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

People are doused with water during the 'Wattah-Wattah Festival' celebrated on Saint John the Baptist' Feast Day in San Juan City, east of Manila, Philippines, 24 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Passing motorists are doused with water during the 'Wattah-Wattah Festival' celebrated on Saint John the Baptist' Feast Day in San Juan City, east of Manila, Philippines, 24 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

People are doused with water during the 'Wattah-Wattah Festival' celebrated on Saint John the Baptist' Feast Day in San Juan City, east of Manila, Philippines, 24 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Armed with cauldrons, jerry cans, hoses and water guns, thousands of Filipinos took to the streets to celebrate the day of San Juan, or the feast day Saint John the Baptist, with a huge water fight despite water shortages in the region.

San Juan City, one of the 19 cities that make up the Manila metropolitan area, has marked the annual festival paying homage to its patron saint on June 24 for the last 16 years with celebrations known in Tagalog as "Wattah Wattah" ("Water Water," in English), which feature a massive water fight with music and parades.