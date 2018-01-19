The inhabitants of a small town in Spain's rural Extremadura region on Friday celebrated an annual festival that involves hurling tons of turnips at a man dressed in an elaborately decorated costume complete with a metal mask, horns and a small drum.

Not even the locals in Piornal, some 242 kilometers (150 miles) west of Madrid, are sure of the exact origins of Jarramplas, but the winter festival, which pays homage to Saint Sebastian, draws in vast crowds of participants, journalists and tourists looking to catch a glimpse of the unique ritual.