Ukrainians pour water on each other on a street in downtown of the West-Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO

Ukrainians pour water on each other on a street in downtown of the West-Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO

Ukrainians pour water on each other on a street in downtown of the West-Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, Apr. 9,l 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO

Residents of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv drenched themselves in water during an Orthodox Easter tradition, an epa correspondent reported Monday.

The mass water-fight, which dates back centuries marks the first Monday of Orthodox Easter.