Pristina (Kosovo), Oct 10 (EFE)- Hundreds of revelers took to the streets of Kosovo's capital on Wednesday to celebrate the country's second-ever Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Parade, as documented by an epa-efe photographer on the ground.

Activists celebrated Kosovo's LGBT community in Pristina, the country's capital and largest city, under a slogan calling for more tolerance in Kosovan society.