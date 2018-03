Forest officials ride on an elephant counting Rhinos during the Rhino census inside the Pobitora Wild Life Sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam state, India, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

An Indian one horned Rhino crosses a forest road during the Rhino census inside the Kaziranga National Park in Bokakhat district of Assam, India, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A one horned Rhino roams during the Rhino census inside the Pobitora Wild Life Sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam state, India, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The single-horned rhinoceros population of the northeast Indian Kaziranga National Park, which is home to the largest concentration of the species, has remained stable at over 2,400, according to the latest census that ended Friday.

Just days after the death of the last male northern white rhino in Kenya, India found its large rhino population stable and even growing slightly.