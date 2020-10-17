Rhonda Fleming, one of the star actors of Hollywood's golden era of the 1940s and 1950s has died. She was 97.
Her secretary Carla Sapon on Friday told the Variety magazine that the actor died on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California. EFE-EPA
American actress Rhonda Fleming.EFE-EP/ File
Rhonda Fleming, one of the star actors of Hollywood's golden era of the 1940s and 1950s has died. She was 97.
Her secretary Carla Sapon on Friday told the Variety magazine that the actor died on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California. EFE-EPA