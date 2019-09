Members of American rock band The Cars (L-R) David Robinson, Ric Ocasek, Elliot Easton, and Greg Hawkes at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/DAVID MAXWELL

Founder and lead singer of American rock band The Cars Ric Ocasek appears at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/DAVID MAXWELL

The lead singer of ‘80s American rock band The Cars died Sunday in his Manhattan apartment, according to police.

Ric Ocasek, who led the new wave rock movement from the late-1970s and throughout the ‘80s, was found unconscious in his New York apartment by his ex-wife Paulina Porizkova. No exact cause of death was known as of Sunday evening. EFE-EPA