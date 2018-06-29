People across Nepal Friday celebrated Asar Pandra, or National Paddy Day. In the village of Lele, south of the capital Kathmandu, villagers and farmers sang songs and danced in the muddy rice fields, and some played soccer, an efe-epa journalist reports. Others just simply splashed in the muddy water, which symbolizes a fruitful season. Paddy Day coincides with the rainy season that begins in the South Asian region in June. The occasion, celebrated in particular by farmers, is important for the Himalayan country which relies heavily on rice production as a key part of its economy, and also as a staple food source.