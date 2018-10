Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) and President of the Rais Foundation, US actor and activist Richard Gere (R) attend a joint press conference after their meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Oct 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Sebastian Mariscal

The well-known Hollywood actor Richard Gere visited Spain's Parliament on Friday to attend a joint meeting between lawmakers and members of the RAIS Foundation, a Spanish non-profit organization seeking a solution to homelessness.

The United States actor, who was on a two-day visit to Spain, is a patron of RAIS, a state-wide, nonprofit and independent organization, created in 1998.