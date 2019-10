Undated photo of Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, who will help host the Latin Grammys in November 2019. EFE-EPA/Cuauhtemoc Moreno/File

Ricky Martin, Paz Vega and Roselyn Sanchez will host the 20th edition of the Latin Grammy Awards, the most important prizes handed out for Latino music and which, this year, will take place on Nov. 14 in Las Vegas.

Puerto Rican singer and actor Ricky Martin and Spanish actress Paz Vega will make their debut as masters of ceremonies for the Latin Recording Academy's big gala.