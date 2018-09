Right Livelihood Award Chairwoman Amelie von Zweigbergk (L) and Executive Director Ole von Uexkull (R) announce the Right Livelihood Award laureates at a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MELI PETERSSON ELLAFI

The former attorney general of Guatemala and the head of an international anti-corruption commission were on Monday named as the winners of the prestigious Right Livelihood Award, popularly known as the "Alternative Nobel Prize."

The jury honored Guatemala's ex-top prosecutor, Thelma Aldana, and Colombian jurist Ivan Velasquez, who has headed the CICIG since 2013, for what it described as their tireless work against corruption.