Rihanna arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Barbadian singer and actress Rihanna attends the European Premiere of 'Oceans 8' in Leicester Square, central London, Britain, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Rihanna launched her first pop-up shop for her new fashion label, Fenty, on Friday in Paris as part of a collaboration with luxury goods brand LVMH.

Fenty, which officially launches online on May 29 but offered audiences a taste of what's to come with the flagship pop-up store, is Rihanna's most recent business venture, joining the successful cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and lingerie label Savage X Fenty.