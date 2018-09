Cristian Lins, the first Brazilian transgender candidate who was born a woman and who aspires to be a regional deputy, poses in the neighborhood of Lapa, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Cristian Lins, the first Brazilian transgender candidate who was born a woman and who aspires to be a regional deputy, poses in the neighborhood of Lapa, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Cristian Lins, the first Brazilian transgender candidate who was born a woman and who aspires to be a regional deputy, poses in the neighborhood of Lapa, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Photographer and community activist Cristian Lins has a gentle-looking face that stands in stark contrast with his passionate defense of human rights. At 44, he is the first female-to-male transsexual to run for public office in Brazil.

The Rio native Lins is seeking a seat in the Rio de Janeiro state legislature in the Oct. 7 elections.