Rio favela residents staying out of trouble thanks to boxing, martial arts

A group of young residents of a favela complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, receive boxing instruction on 27 October 2020 as participants in the "Abraço Campeao" initiative, whose aim is to steer children, adolescents and young adults away from drug dealing and other criminal activity by providing them with training in boxing and martial arts. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

