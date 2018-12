The world's largest floating Christmas tree once again shines on December 1, 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, accompanied by a pyrotechnic show. EFE-EPA/Marco Antonio Teixeira

The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro is once again home to the world's largest floating Christmas tree.

The tree - constructed on a metal frame 70 meters (230 feet) high and including 900,000 LED lightbulbs - was illuminated on Saturday on Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in southern Rio accompanied by a seven-minute fireworks show and amid great anticipation after a two-year absence.