Handout picture showing an aerial view of at least one million people participating in the Cordao da Bola Preta carnaval troupe parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Maia

Cordao da Bola Preta, Rio de Janeiro's longest-serving and most popular Carnival troupe, celebrated on Saturday its first centennial with a spectacular parade that was followed by at least one million people through the streets of downtown Rio.

Bola Preta (Black Ball), as it is commonly known, was one of the first Carnival "blocos" to come out on Saturday, of the close to 80 troupes that are participating on the same day. It is estimated that around six million people, including 1.5 million tourists, will take part in the free street parties this year in Rio de Janeiro.