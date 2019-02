Rio samba school Academicos do Sossego bucks tradition with male flag-bearer Anderson Morango, photo taken on Feb. 26, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Marcelso Sayão

Rio samba school Academicos do Sossego bucks tradition with male flag-bearer Anderson Morango, photo taken on Feb. 26, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Marcelso Sayão

Challenging a decades-old custom, samba school Academicos do Sossego has selected a man instead of a woman to act as flag-bearer when the troupe parades through the Rio de Janeiro sambadrome for this year's Carnival.

Anderson Morango acknowledged to EFE that not everybody in the fiercely traditional world of the Rio Carnival is happy about Sossego's decision.