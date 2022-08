Rohingya refugees take part in a protest held to mark the five year anniversary of the mass migration of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at a makeshift camp in Kutubpalang, Ukhiya, Cox Bazar district, Bangladesh, 25 August 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

The only witness to the murder of Rohingya leader Mohibullah often wakes up bathed in sweat due to nightmares, as fear continues to affect the daily life of the community inside refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Mohibullah "called me to discuss something," Abdul Malek told EFE outside the assassinated leader's office in Cox's Bazar, southeast Bangladesh.