A view of a part of the dried out Dreisam river in Freiburg, Germany, 07 August 2018. EPA/RONALD WITTEK

A river that usually flows strongly through the center of the southwestern German city of Freiburg looked on Tuesday to have dried out amid a bout of particularly hot weather in the region.

The Dreisam River was reduced to a rocky bed, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.