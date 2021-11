A twelve-week-old lion cub is seen at Taronga Zoo, in Sydney, Australia, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Twelve-week-old lion cubs and mum Maya are seen at Taronga Zoo, in Sydney, Australia, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Five lion cubs made their public debut at Sydney's Taronga Zoo on Thursday, the first litter of big cats born in at the attraction in nearly two decades.

The 12-week-old cubs were born in August to mum Maya and dad Ato, and now weigh 11-13 kilograms each.