'Robot' students graduate from Philippines high school

A Filipino teacher gives a certificate to a robot with a picture of a graduating student on a tablet during a graduation ceremony at a school in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Pictures of students shown on tablets attached to robots are seen during a graduation ceremony at a school in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino teacher stands in front of a picture of a student shown on a tablet that is attached to robot during a graduation ceremony at a school in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino teacher checks a picture of a student shown on a tablet that is attached to a robot during a graduation ceremony at a school in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG