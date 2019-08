The carcass of a juvenile Indo-Pacific finless porpoise lies on a beach with its tail entangled in discarded fishing gear, near Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Port Shelter, Hong Kong, China, 13 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Sophie (bottom) the giraffe is seen feeding with members of her herd on her first birthday at Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia, 14 August 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Environmental experts from 183 countries have championed a set of unprecedented policies designed to protect endangered species and wildlife including elephants, giraffes, sharks and rhinoceros.

"Humanity needs to respond to the growing extinction crisis by transforming the way we manage the world’s wild animals and plants. Business as usual is no longer an option," CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero, said.