A 30 August 2022 photo of the main stage at the Rock in Rio festival in Rioi de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A 30 August 2022 photo of dozens of people walking near a sculputure at the Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A 30 August 2022 photo of a man jumping in front of a sculputure at the Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Around 700,000 fans have scooped up tickets to see iconic bands such as Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden perform at the sold-out Rock in Rio event, which kicks off Friday in this southeastern Brazilian metropolis.

Some 250 concerts are scheduled over seven days in the latest edition of the world's largest music festival, which over the years also has been held in Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas and is returning to Brazil after a Covid-19 hiatus.