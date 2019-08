A photo provided by Colorado-based private aerospace company United Launch Alliance (ULA) that shows the final launch of the Delta IV Medium IV rocket on Aug. 22, 2019. On its final mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida, it carried a GPS satellite for the United States Air Force as its payload. EPA-EFE/Jeff Spotts

Private aerospace company United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Medium rocket launched Thursday from eastern Florida on its final mission, carrying a GPS satellite for the United States Air Force as its payload.

The veteran rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 37 at 9.06 am (1306 GMT) for its 29th and final voyage and the 135th carried out by ULA, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin whose launch customers include the US Department of Defense.