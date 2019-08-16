Seth Rogen, a prominent comedic figure in today's Hollywood whether in front of or behind the cameras, spoke to EFE about the limits of humor and the difference between feeling offended or insulted by a joke.
"We're not people that think PC (political correctness) culture is hurting comedy, movies or art in any way, shape or form," he said in an interview coinciding with the release in the United States of the comedy film "Good Boys," produced by Rogen and Evan Goldberg through their Point Grey Pictures company.