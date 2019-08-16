A photo provided by ABImages of producers James Weaver (left), Seth Rogen (second from left), Evan Goldberg (second from right) and executive producer Josh Fagen (right) on Aug. 14, 2019, during the presentation of the comedy film "Good Boys" in Los Angeles, California. EPA-EFE/ Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

A photo provided by ABImages of child actors Brady Noon (left front), Jacob Tremblay (right front) and Keith L. Williams (right back) and producer Seth Rogen (left back) during the Aug. 14, 2019, presentation of the comedy film "Good Boys" in Los Ángeles, California. EPA-EFE/ Alex J. Berliner/ ABImages

Seth Rogen, a prominent comedic figure in today's Hollywood whether in front of or behind the cameras, spoke to EFE about the limits of humor and the difference between feeling offended or insulted by a joke.

"We're not people that think PC (political correctness) culture is hurting comedy, movies or art in any way, shape or form," he said in an interview coinciding with the release in the United States of the comedy film "Good Boys," produced by Rogen and Evan Goldberg through their Point Grey Pictures company.