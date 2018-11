British musician Roger Waters (R) visits Lago Agrio, Ecuador, on Nov. 19, 2018, to learn about oil pollution in that region. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

.- British rock star Roger Waters is visiting Ecuador's Amazon region on Monday to get a first-hand look at oil pollution in that region.

"He's come to make a visit to support those affected by Texaco," organizers said in a brief statement.