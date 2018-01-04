Saw Yedul Islam was a young man from a wealthy family when he fell in love with his neighbor in western Myanmar, which would make for an ordinary love story had he not been a Muslim from the Rohingya minority and she a Rakhine Buddhist.
Saw and his now wife, who did not reveal her name over fears of reprisals against her family, began their courtship in a village in the north of Rakhine State, where the army has carried out operations which spurred scores of Rohingyas to flee and which the United Nations has called "ethnic cleansing".