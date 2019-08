Rohingya refugees gather near the fence at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Abu Kalam (C) with China (R) and Myanmar (L) delegates speaks to journalist at Shalbagan repartition camp during the repartition day in Teknuf, Bangladesh, 22 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SUMAN PAUL

Zheng Pianzhuo (2-R), director of the political division of the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh speaks to journalist at Shalbagan repartition camp during the repartition day in Teknuf, Bangladesh, 22 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SUMAN PAUL

A general aerial view of the Rohingya refugee camp at Shalbagan during the repartition day in Teknuf, Bangladesh, 22 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SUMAN PAUL

Rohingya refugee girl stands in front of Rohingya refugee camp at Shalbagan, during the repartition day in Teknuf,Bangladesh, 22 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SUMAN PAUL

Rohingya refugees stands in front of UN and Bangladesh refugee commission office at Shalbagan repartition camp, during the repartition day in Teknuf, Bangladesh, 22 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SUMAN PAUL

A second attempt to repatriate some 1,037 Rohingya refugee families who live in Bangladesh following a mass exodus from Myanmar's Rakhine province, has failed, Bangladeshi authorities said Thursday.

None of the 295 Rohingya families that were consulted have agreed to return to Myanmar.