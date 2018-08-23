The Burmese army has over the last year forced the majority of the Muslim minority Rohingya people from Myanmar, but this exodus of biblical proportions has also accentuated the sense of identity for this stateless community, EFE reported Thursday.
On Aug. 25, 2017, a group of militant Rohingyas staged assaults on around 30 police outposts and a military base in Rakhine State, a region of western Myanmar backing onto Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal that hosts a high concentration of the ethnic Rohingya population.