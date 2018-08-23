Border guard police ride on motorbikes near the building for returnees at Hla Phoe Khaung transit camp in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

An ethnic Rakhine girl wearing a high-school uniform walks near newly built houses for resettlement (background) at Inn Din village, near Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The Burmese army has over the last year forced the majority of the Muslim minority Rohingya people from Myanmar, but this exodus of biblical proportions has also accentuated the sense of identity for this stateless community, EFE reported Thursday.

On Aug. 25, 2017, a group of militant Rohingyas staged assaults on around 30 police outposts and a military base in Rakhine State, a region of western Myanmar backing onto Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal that hosts a high concentration of the ethnic Rohingya population.