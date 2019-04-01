Another suicide takes place in Brazil, where that is the fourth-leading cause of death among young men, a fact that concerns the country and the reason for the launch of the Algorithm of Life by the Brazilian edition of Rolling Stones magazine, a project that seeks to stop people from taking their own lives. EFE-EPA/File

Every 45 minutes someone in Brazil commits suicide, a problem that is growing among young people and the reason for the launch of the Algorithm of Life by the Brazilian edition of Rolling Stones magazine, a project that seeks to stop people from taking their own lives in that country.

With technology and the analysis of cases like that of writer Virginia Woolf or the rock band Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, the project developed an algorithm that enables the detection of possible suicide messages on social media, and in so doing serves as the basis for suicide prevention.