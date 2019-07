Mexican actress and "Roma" star Yalitza Aparicio takes part on July 20, 2019, in the Guanajuato International Film Festival in the Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende. During her appearance, Aparicio launched a campaign against gender-based violence in her homeland. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Becerra

Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio, star of the Oscar-winning film "Roma," launched a campaign against gender-based violence in her homeland during an appearance Saturday at the Guanajuato International Film Festival.

The "Zero Violence against Women" campaign is aimed at bringing greater visibility to and preventing violence against women, a scourge that affects six out of 10 women in that Latin American country, the actress said.