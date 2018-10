epa07073112 A Romanian man casts his ballot during the family re-definition referendum at a polling station in Bucharest, Romania, 06 October 2018. Romanians are going to polls on 06 and 07 October to vote on proposed constitutional changes, with Romania not currently recognizing same-sex couples. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

epa07073380 A Romanian man, holding his child onto his shoulders, exits the voting cabin during the family re-definition referendum, at a polling station in Bucharest, Romania, 06 October 2018. Romanians are going to polls on 06 and 07 October to approve or not the proposed constitutional changes. Romania doesn't recognize same- sex couples at this moment. The plan for a referendum started as the civil society group named 'Coalition for the Family' managed to collect three million signatures in favor of changing the constitutional definition of marriage as a union strictly between a man and a woman from the existing 'spouses'. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Two elderly women prepare to cast their ballots during the family re-definition referendum at a polling station in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA/BOGDAN CRISTEL

Romania votes to narrow the definition of marriage to only between man, woman

Romanians were voting in a referendum on Saturday to determine if the definition of marriage in their country's constitution should be altered so that it can only be applied to a union between a man and a woman, effectively obstructing any future union of same-sex couples.

More than 19 million citizens were registered to vote on Saturday and Sunday on the change that could, should it go ahead, breach human rights and foment homophobic discrimination.