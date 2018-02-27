Freezing temperatures sweeping over the Italian capital on Tuesday brought public transport to a frosty halt and freed many children from having to go to school, leaving them instead able to admire the spectacle of icicles hanging from the city's iconic water fountains.

While visitors could delight at the picturesque wintry scenes in the Eternal City, many locals were left with little option but to re-route their normal commute to work in the morning as some 70 percent of the regional train services were suspended due to the adverse weather, while high-speed inter-city train services from the central Termini railway station would also be temporarily put on hold.