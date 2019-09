A view of the new lighting at the Trevi Fountain in Rome on Wednesday, Sept. 18. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Trevi Fountain, one of the most iconic structures in this city of monuments and important ruins, marked the completion of a years-long restoration project Wednesday with the debut of 100 energy-saving LED lights that only add to its luster.

The new lights were activated in a ceremony led by Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and the CEO of municipal utility Acea, Stefano A. Donnarumma.