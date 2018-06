Nepalese youth Jeevan Giri, aged 19, has the name of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo cut into his hair at the barber shop in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Ronaldo hairdos pop up as Nepal comes down with World Cup fever

With a national team languishing in 161st place in the FIFA world rankings, football fans in Nepal have been forced to look elsewhere as they choose which team to support.

With soccer's most important tournament just three days away, 19-year-old Kathmandu resident Jeevan Giri on Monday made his allegiance clear, an epa-efe journalist reports.