Spanish musician and songwriter Alejandro Sanz performs on stage during his concert at the RCDE Stadium in Prat de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain, 08 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Enric Fontcuberta

Spanish singer Rosalia poses with awards in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 26 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DJ JOHNSON

Rosalía and Alejandro Sanz from Spain are leading the Latin Grammy nominations with five and eight nods respectively, the Latin Recording Academy announced on Tuesday.

Behind the pair are Juan Luis Guerra from the Dominican Republic with his band 4.40, Argentina’s Andrés Calamaro, Colombia’s Fonseca and Peru’s Tony Succar, who all have four nominations each.