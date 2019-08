Spanish singer Rosalia poses with awards in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 26 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DJ JOHNSON

Things haven't been going too badly for Rosalía recently given she has just become the first Spanish singer to win an MTV Video Music Award, a far cry from her early years when she was rejected by judges on a talent show.

She was 15 when she appeared on stage for the talent show "Tú sí que vales," but she sang out of tune.