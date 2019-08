Spanish singer, composer and producer, Rosalia, performs on stage during the second day of the Bilbao BBK Live that takes place in the Biscayan capital in Bilbao, Spain, July 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Javier Zorrilla

Spanish pop sensation Rosalia will be performing at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards along with a number of other artists, including Taylor Swift.

Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes have also been announced for the lineup.