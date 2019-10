An Oct. 10, 2019, photo of American actress Rosario Dawson at a screening of the film "Zombieland: Double Tap" at Regency Village theater in Los Ángeles. EPA-EFE/Adam S Davis /File

Movies that are silly, fun and wild also can have deep messages, Hispanic actress Rosario Dawson, one of the stars in the sequel to the 2009 post-apocalyptic zombie action comedy film "Zombieland," told EFE.

"Zombieland: Double Tap," the new installment in that franchise, hits theaters in the United States this weekend and once again features Ruben Fleischer as director and Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin as returning cast members.