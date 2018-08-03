Edd Mortimer, 85, from the Royal Service Corps writes a message along with a school child during the Royal Legion's 'Thank You' campaign in London, Britain, Aug 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The Royal British Legion, a charity providing support to current members and veterans of the British army, on Friday launched a campaign to count down the 100 days until the centenary anniversary of the end of World War I, in which times the people in the United Kingdom will be encouraged to pay tribute to the post-war generations that shaped the country.

Those wishing to express gratitude to the WWI generation were invited to write messages on the "Thank You" sign that was erected on London's Southbank especially for the event.