The American actor George Clooney with his lawyer wife Amal and former football player David Beckham with his wife Victoria were among the celebrity guests that drew cheers from expectant crowds outside Windsor Castle as they arrived to attend the wedding of Prince Henry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.
Other celebrities included among the 600 guests invited to attend the ceremony inside Windsor's St. George royal chapel were television host Oprah Winfrey, singer-songwriter Elton John and tennis great Serena Williams.