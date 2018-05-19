A royal fan has her face painted with the Union Jack Flag on the streets of Windsor ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOM NICHOLSON

Windsor Castle Guards from 1st Battalion Irish Guards play for the crowd ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOM NICHOLSON

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham (R) and her husband, British former soccer player David Beckham arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAUREN HURLEY

US actor George Clooney (R) and his wife, British human rights barrister Amal Clooney (L) arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAUREN HURLEY

The American actor George Clooney with his lawyer wife Amal and former football player David Beckham with his wife Victoria were among the celebrity guests that drew cheers from expectant crowds outside Windsor Castle as they arrived to attend the wedding of Prince Henry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Other celebrities included among the 600 guests invited to attend the ceremony inside Windsor's St. George royal chapel were television host Oprah Winfrey, singer-songwriter Elton John and tennis great Serena Williams.