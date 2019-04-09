View of the work "Daniel in the den of the lions" (1614 - 1616), by the Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640) at the "Early Rubens" exhibition at the Legion of Honor Museum in San Francisco, USA, Apr. 8, 2019. EFE/Marc Arcas

View of the work "Lot and his daughters" (1613-1614), by the Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640) at the "Early Rubens" exhibition at the Legion of Honor Museum in San Francisco, USA, Apr. 8, 2019. EFE/Marc Arcas

View of some of the works of the Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640) at the "Early Rubens" exhibition at the Legion of Honor Museum in San Francisco, USA, Apr. 8, 2019. EFE/Marc Arcas

View of some of the works of the Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640) at the "Early Rubens" exhibition at the Legion of Honor Museum in San Francisco, USA, Apr. 8, 2019. EFE/Marc Arcas

Before becoming the favorite painter of the Spanish Royal House, Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640) forged a name as a prolific creator among the bourgeoisie and religious classes of his native Flanders, a period that an exhibition entitled "Early Rubens" is exploring in San Francisco, USA.

The exhibition at the iconic Legion of Honor Museum focuses on the artist's early years in Antwerp after returning from Italy when he learned that his mother was ill, a visit that in principle should be transitory but later became definitive.