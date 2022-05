Alcatraz Rugby Club players participate in a training session at the Hacienda Santa Teresa's sports facility on May 4, 2022, in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Rayner Pena R

Alcatraz Rugby Club players participate in a training session at the Hacienda Santa Teresa's sports facility on May 4, 2022, in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Rayner Pena R

Alcatraz Rugby Club coach Jose Arrieta heads up a training session at the Hacienda Santa Teresa's sports facility on May 4, 2022, in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Rayner Pena R

In 2003, Jose Arrieta tried to rob Hacienda Santa Teresa, Venezuela's most important rum distillery. Today, and now a rugby coach, he is preparing a team sponsored by the firm to compete starting May 20 in the Costa Blanca Rugby Sevens in Spain.

After a rainy afternoon, Arrieta arrives at the Hacienda, located in the city of El Consejo in Aragua state, to begin practice in the sport that gave him a second chance, recalling that his life before rugby was "a little chaotic."