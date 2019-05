Photo taken May 26, 2019, showing the St. James the Apostle convent in Apicpac, Mexico, a 16th century structure recently uncovered by receding water in a local reservoir. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

Photo taken May 26, 2019, showing the St. James the Apostle convent in Apicpac, Mexico, a 16th century structure recently uncovered by receding water in a local reservoir. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

The waters in the Malpaso reservoir in the southeastern Mexican town of Apicpac have fallen to record levels, revealing the ruins of the ancient Convent of St. James the Apostle, a baroque structure from the 16 century that has been submerged since 1966.

What local residents can see best is the facade of the building, which has survived beneath the waters of the reservoir.