Machinery work at a point of the under-construction Padma Bridge at the Maowa point in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladeshi fisherman catches fish near the under-construction Padma Bridge at the Maowa point in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A person walks near the under-construction Padma Bridge at the Maowa point in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi fishermen catch fish near the under-construction Padma Bridge at the Maowa point in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 25, EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladeshi fisherman sits in his boat near the under-construction Padma Bridge at the Maowa point in Dhaka, Bangladesh,July 25, 2019 EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Fisherman Tayeb Khandoker hesitated when pondering whether to spend the night on his boat near the construction site of a huge bridge in central Bangladesh’s Munshiganj district.

He was told by fellow fishermen that if stayed on his boat, he could be attacked by people looking for a human head and blood to use in a gory ritual to ensure the Padma Multipurpose Bridge's successful completion.