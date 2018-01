Filipino runners throw powdered color dyes as they celebrate during the Color Manila Run in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino runners celebrate at the finish line during the Color Manila Run in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino runners throw powdered color dyes as they celebrate during the Color Manila Run in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino runners pass on a water obstacle during the Color Manila Run in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino runners throw powdered color dyes as they celebrate during the Color Manila Run in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Runners take to streets of Philippine city for colorful races

Thousands of fun runners took to the streets of Pasay City in the Philippines on Sunday for a marathon that saw its participants getting doused in colored powders.

Over 10,000 participants took part in the Color Manila Paradise Run, according to the event organizers.