Photo provided by Telam on March 13, 2018 showing a view of the Perito Moreno glacier in El Calafate, Argentina, March 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TELAM/Oscar Rubilar

The natural collapse of the ice arch formed by the Perito Moreno glacier over the Magellan Peninsula of Argentino Lake caused floods in the nearby town of El Calafate, forcing evacuations, officials told EFE Tuesday.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the lake, located inside Los Glaciares National Park in the southern province of Santa Cruz, rose to a maximum level of 1.4 meters (4.6 feet) before the waters began receding.