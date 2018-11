A Russian man dressed in historical uniform prepares an armored vehicle before the 77th historical parade marking the anniversary of the battle for Moscow during the Second World War (WWII) on the Red Square in Moscow, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian soldiers in historical uniforms take part in the 77th historical parade marking the anniversary of the battle for Moscow during the Second World War (WWII) on the Red Square in Moscow, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Over 5,000 Russian soldiers on Wednesday took part in a parade held in Moscow's Red Square to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the historic 1941 march that took place while Nazi troops fought in the Soviet capital's outskirts.

In a true exercise of nostalgia and celebration of military paraphernalia, soldiers sported vintage military uniforms, carried historic weapons and drove old vehicles across the cobbled Red Square whilst surviving veterans of the original event looked on.